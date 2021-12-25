FPJ-Ed: Christmas cheer helps to lighten pandemic gloom in schools

Mumbai: Schools in Mumbai did their best to spread the Christmas message of fun and love given that the pandemic robbed the season of all its cheer last year.

While the Omicron scare looms again, schools wanted to give their children something to cheer about. Somaiya School held a grand Christmas party but in a phased manner. Ms. Parveen Shaikh, the school’s Principal said that she was keen that before the year ended, she wanted all the children to be in school for one last time. “We had a Christmas event for all the standards where we called students on campus in a phased manner. Nursery kids were called first with their parents followed by others. Primary kids also put up some skits to celebrate the season of joy.”



Nikhat Jaffery, Principal, Billabong School, Santacruz said that her school joined hands with SAC (Spark A Change foundation) to provide stationery supplies to underprivileged children. “We wanted to genuinely celebrate the ‘Joy of Giving’ and instill values of understanding and empathy in our children. Taking it forward, we have also organised to wrap presents, so that they can play the role of Secret Santa for the children at SAC as a prelude to their Christmas celebrations."



Some schools also motivate their students to share and donate stationery to those who are in need of it. Headmistress of Mumbai Public School ICSE, Mrs Asuntha Kastya, said that it is important that children at a young age understand the importance of sharing and donating. It will help them become better human beings in the long run. "For instilling values like sharing, caring, helpfulness, generosity, friendship we asked our students have donated amenities like stationery as pencils, erasers and notebooks. This they did happily and that I feel is the true spirit of the season.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhopal: Teachers of Campion School sing Christmas Carols

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 02:35 PM IST