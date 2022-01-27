FPJ-Ed: CBSE to host live webinar for teachers today at 3 PM; here's how you can join

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has scheduled a webinar for teachers on thursday, January 27, 2022, as part of the CBSE reading mission 2021-23 campaign.



The aim of the teacher webinar is "Storytelling as a Pedagogy." The live session will be streamed at 3 p.m. today on the CBSE official YouTube channel, 'CBSE academics and training.'



The Board gave the following link for the teachers' webinar: http://youtu.be/6szk0peYIvM which will be live-streamed on YouTube at 3 p.m.



In a tweet on the board's official page, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a webinar for teachers.

The CBSE reading mission 2021-23 is part of the Government of India's Ministry of Education's (MOE) 100 Days Reading Campaign.



The Reading Mission by CBSE aims to increase students' reading literacy and is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.



On January 28, the board has also scheduled a webinar for librarians-themed "The Library as a Dynamic Space to Nurture Reading Communities." The librarian connects webinar will take place at 3 p.m. on January 28, 2022.

