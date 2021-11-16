FPJ-Ed | CBSE Term 1 exam: 10 tips that may help to ace new examination pattern

The CBSE exam is in the news this year more than any other. While a court case is in progress in the Supreme Court, exams in the minor subjects have begun. The big papers will begin this month-end though.

FPJ asked three counselors from different fields to put together a set of tips to help exam takers.

Have a look below and breathe a sigh of relief if you are scheduled to take the exam this year.

1)Know the syllabus: This time the syllabus given is 50% and it's not new. It is a compilation of the 8th and 9th standards. So, students already know what to study and be thorough in reading because the point which you might think is irrelevant may be relevant from an exam point of view.

2)Concept clarity is of paramount importance. Read the small parts from your textbooks. Look for minute details about the topic and ask questions whether this can be a question? If your concepts are clear you can attempt any question. Study according to the mark scheme provided by the board for the particular chapter.

3)Read the instructions carefully and look for questions to be attempted in each section. Now when you are solving. Read questions carefully, especially words like least /most important. Students tend to look for options but there is a tricky part you may get confused about and won't be able to answer it correctly. So read the question and try to answer it without looking at the options then you may get your nearby option if you are not sure. Highlight the words that tell you more about the question.

4)Attempt easy questions first and keep the tricky question for the later part as it may consume more time to solve. Apply the method of elimination and eradicate the options which you think are irrelevant or contradictory to what question is asked when you are doubtful. Be cautious and tactful when answering for similar options.

5)Time is always a constraint and this time board has allotted 90 minutes of exam time and 20 minutes, reading time. The reading time should be utilized to review the level and nature of the paper. What type of questions are asked and which topics I'm confident about. Time management is the most important. You know everything but you should be able to manage it within the period. Don't spend more than the allotted time on 1 Question.

6)Be calm and composed and appear for questions. Learn to calm yourself when you are stressed. Even if you know you will be unable to remember it at that point. So don't go in panic mode and learn to calm yourself down beforehand.

7) To accustom yourself to this environment. Practice the sample papers provided by the CBSE board. Practice as many papers as you can. Try to practice on OMR sheets available or take a printout and practice because this will help know how much time it is utilized to appear for a particular question and get used to the method.

8) Keep faith in your answers and don't get tempted to read the options. This time CBSE has also initiated a new method of a square in which you can change the answer at last if you feel the answer marked is incorrect. Just write the final answers in the square after you are done attempting the questions.

9) Attempt all the questions as CBSE has no negative marking system yet. Review your paper and mark the circles properly. Check whether you have attempted all the questions because sometimes students tend to forget to mark answers on the OMR sheet.

10) Always look at the big picture. Ask why this exam is happening? It's not the final destination. This exam is just the way to reach your destination. It is just a step to prepare where you need to start your journey. This is just the takeoff part. So, don't get stressed and obsessed with your marks.

11) Celebrate after you are done with your exams. Be happy and don't stress on the part that you have marked wrong answers. Celebrate your efforts and not the performance.

Tips have been provided by 3 eminent mentors, namely Dr. Anita Sharma (Academic strategist for 27 years), Ms. Rita Balachandran (Education mentor for 20 years), and Ms. Urvashi Khona, an experienced teacher in the subjects.

