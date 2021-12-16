FPJ-Ed: CBSE issues new guidelines for pending class 12 exams

From December 16 onwards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will no longer conduct same-day evaluations in examination centres.

During the remaining class 12 exams, the board has set instructions for centre superintendents to follow. Students must be inside the exam centre by 10:45 a.m., according to the rules. "Any student who arrives late to the examination centre should be frisked thoroughly," CBSE instructions stated.

At 10:45 a.m., CBSE will also send password and operation code emails to schools. Schools must guarantee that question papers are printed within the specified time frame. "All of the centre superintendents and observers will sign the sealed parcel, noting the time of packing as well. After the OMRs have been packed and sealed, they will be delivered to the appropriate regional office " according to CBSE requirements.

The board has also directed the superintendent of the centre to look after the sealed parcel. "The OMRs will be dispatched to the local regional office once they have been packed and sealed. As is customary, the dispatch receipt will be uploaded after dispatch "Check out the CBSE guidelines."It should be stressed once more that the Centre Superintendent is solely responsible for ensuring that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly," it added.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:09 AM IST