FPJ-Ed: CBSE class 12 Term 1 exams conclude; students still prefer subjective pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th term-1 exam concluded today. The exams had begun on December 1. Students found the paper moderately easy, but the new MCQ pattern had its drawbacks.

The exams were conducted between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. 20 minutes extra were given for reading.

During the examination, many changes were done by the board, centre superintendent had to make sure that all the instructions given are being followed. "The examinations went very well and this was the first time the centre was given complete responsibility to conduct exams starting from printing papers to evaluation it was all done at the centre. We were a little apprehensive and worried earlier, but it all went smoothly.

As compared to grade 10 papers, grade 12th papers were a bit tricky, but because of the pre boards and preliminary examination, students were familiar with the pattern, " said Dr Veena Shrivastav, Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar.

For the first time, CBSE had conducted its exam on OMR sheets. Schools had already made sure that the students get familiar with the exam pattern by conducting preliminary exams and solving sample papers.

Nidhi Patel a class 12th Science student said, "Overall my examinations were good, but time management was an issue. Whatever I thought on how I would attempt the exam, I was not able to execute properly. For me, the numerical part was the trickiest . I would still prefer the subjective exam pattern over objective because we can't score in MCQs. If it's wrong it's wrong you lose all the marks. "

Students who have been preparing for the entrance exam find the MCQ pattern comfortable. Vidhisha Sachdev from the Amber International School, Mumbai said, "Exams were a bit difficult and the questions were slightly confusing. Questions were from the textbook itself, but the way they were asked was confusing. We could not interpret it properly. But overall I was comfortable with the MCQ pattern, as I am already preparing for the entrance exam.

CBSE has divided its board exam into two terms for the first time, i.e., Term-1 and Term-2. Term-1 covered 50 per cent of the portion and term 2 will cover the remaining portion.

Term-2 will be scheduled for March/April 2022.

