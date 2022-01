IIM Ahmedabad has announced CAT 2021 results. The institute will soon the toppers list on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website - iimcat.ac.in

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:34 PM IST