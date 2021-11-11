FPJ Ed: Cabinet approves one-year extension for MPSC candidates who have crossed age limit

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday has given much-needed relief to the candidates by extending one year for the candidates to appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) who have crossed their age limit because of either suspension or cancellation of these exams because of the pandemic.

With the decision, candidates, who have crossed the age limit, would get one more opportunity to appear for the exam and take part in the proposed recruitment.

The Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet committee on the Maratha quota, said, "I thank the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for extending the age limit of one year for the examinations of MPSC and Selection Boards." He further added that "In the cabinet meeting held on October 13, 2021, I had made a strong demand in this regard."

The government had come under attack from candidates after it had to postpone or cancel the MPSC exams during the Covid-19 crisis. Some candidates had lost their hopes as they had crossed the age limit needed to appear for such exams. The government had received a series of representations from students organisations and political parties for giving such candidates one more opportunity.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:50 AM IST