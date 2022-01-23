FPJ-Ed: Around 2000 students skip on-going exams fearing COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2000 students skipped on-going winter season of exams, which are being conducted in offline mode by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), fearing COVID-19.

The university would hold special exams for these students following the orders by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

As per information, around 35000 students had submitted examination for appearing in MA, MSC, MCom, MBA, BCA, BBA and law courses exams. Of them, around 32000 to 33000 students are taking the exams.

The rest will have to apply separately for special exams which will probably be held in mid-March.

Exams are being held in offline mode after a gap of two years since Covid-19 outbreak in March 2019 in the state.

The exams are being conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Examination halls are accommodating only 50 per cent of the capacity so that social distancing can be maintained among the students.

The exams are optional. Students skipped the exams due to surge in Covid-19 cases will get chance to take special exams.

Following petitions by some students, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had ruled that students who would skip exams due to Covid-19 related reasons will be able to take exams later on.

The DAVV was directed to hold special exams for such students.

