FPJ-Ed: AP Government launch Entreprenurial Mindset Program, 40,000 students to benefit

Bangalore: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched Entrepremeurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) across the state and over 40,000 students are to benefit from it.

The program will strengthen the current education stream of class 9 students in over 300 schools with a comprehensive Enterprise Mindset Curriculum (EMC) designed to instill 21st century skills required for them to thrive as entrepreneurs.



The program will be implemented by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) in partnership with Samagra Shiksha & SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training)- AP and has been conceptualized and designed by an alliance of non-profit organizations including GAME, Udhyam Learning Foundation, Aflatoun International, Reap Benefit, and MakerGhat.



Entrepreneurial Mindset has emerged as a subject of immense potential that could transform aspiring individuals from being jobseekers to job creators. With an overall downward trend in employment and an ever increasing number of youth entering the workforce each year, entrepreneurship is a big lever for job creation and economic growth. EMDP also activates life skills like creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and leadership, all of which can contribute to significant growth opportunities for future generations.



Currently 13 districts have been covered, 429 teachers trained and it is envisaged that 35000+ students will experience the joy of being entrepreneurial and hone their skills to become the next generation of job creators.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:46 PM IST