FPJ-Ed: All students at state-run schools have received Covid vaccinations

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday that the government has completed 100 percent of vaccinations against COVID for 15 to 18-year-old state-run school students. The vaccination program for students aged 15 to 18 was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on January 3 for government schools in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said.

Since that drive was launched in Tamil Nadu on the very same day it was rolled out by the Centre, the government has now completed inoculation for teenage students 100 percent as regards state-run schools, the Minister told reporters. In private schools and other institutions like the polytechnic colleges, students of that age group are being vaccinated continuously, he noted.

In total, 76 percent of students in the 15-18 age bracket have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu (first dose) and it is a matter of big satisfaction, he said. The 50th mega vaccination camps would be held in 50,000 locations across the state on January 22 and people should utilise it, he appealed. On the opening day of vaccination, Tamil Nadu covered nearly 10 percent of the 33,46,000 eligible persons falling under the 15-18 age group

