FPJ-Ed: After students test positive, Rajah Muthiah Medical College, IIT Madras turn Covid clusters

Chennai: After 58 students from the Rajah Muthiah Medical College on the Annamalai University campus and 17 from IIT Madras tested positive for Covid-19, both campuses have been labeled as clusters.

According to available information, 22 boys and 33 girls from the college's three dorms tested positive. According to the state health department, the students have been admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College hospital, and the college campus has been turned into a containment zone.

According to health department officials, the Annamalai University conducted a precautionary test on Monday and all 58 students tested positive. On Tuesday, 500 samples were analysed, and the findings are still awaiting.

The first-year MBBS students, who tested negative, were asked by the college to vacate the campus and the University in a circular issued on Wednesday said that the college will resume classes only on January 23. The students have been also directed to immediately vacate their hostel rooms.

In a related development students of IIT Madras also tested Covid-19 positive. Seventeen students and other staff and administrative members of the premier institution have tested positive. The Tamil Nadu health department officials said that 58 people, including 17 students, were tested positive at IIT Madras and that they have been sent to the government institutional quarantine/ home quarantine as advised by the government testing facility. The family members of those who tested positive are placed under home quarantine.

IIT Madras said that it had informed all students, who had reached the college campus after January 1, that they would be allowed inside classrooms and laboratories after they quarantine themselves for a week or produce Covid-19 negative test results.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:40 PM IST