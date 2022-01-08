FPJ-Ed: After partnership, 500 Punjab govt schools to get Teachmint's teaching platform

Mumbai: On Saturday, Education infrastructure startup Teachmint announced a partnership with the Punjab government to deliver its teaching platform to over 500 government schools in the state, allowing them to operate more effective classrooms.

Schools in Pathankot will be able to digitise their operations and ensure their students have continuous access to teachers and digital content using Teachmint's proprietary platform in the first phase of the partnership, according to a statement from the company.

We are humbled to partner with the Punjab government to empower schools, educators and students in the region with tech-enabled education. We're delighted to start this in Pathankot.

"We believe that digitisation of education is critical in today's world and our platform is designed to enable education at the grass-root level," Teachmint Vice President - Business, Aditya Agrawal said.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 03:16 PM IST