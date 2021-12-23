FPJ-Ed: A school shut temporarily in Aurangabad, after a teacher tests positive

Aurangabad: According to an official from the Aurangabad civic council in Maharashtra, one of the city's schools has been closed for a few days after a teacher in the primary division tested positive for coronavirus.



On December 21, a teacher from Saraswati Bhuwan School's primary department tested positive for the infection. As a precaution, the school will be closed till Monday (December 27), according to an official with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).



"The teacher has mild symptoms and is home-quarantined. The RT-PCR test of those who came in his contact were conducted by the administration. As a precautionary measure we have shut the school till Monday," AMC's deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle.



Education officer Ramnath Thode said, "We have collected over 300 swabs from the school. The reports are awaited now."

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:03 PM IST