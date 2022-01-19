FPJ-Ed: A person booked by Delhi Police for outraging molesting JNU PhD student 

New Delhi: A person has been charged by the Delhi Police with outraging the modesty of a girl PhD student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred last night in the campus area, when one boy arrived on a bike from inside campus and attempted to molest her. According to the police, a PCR report about molestation in JNU was received in PS Vasant Kunj North on January 18.

Keeping in view the gravity of the matter, DCP South West district Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj and staff immediately rushed to spot.



It was revealed that in the intervening night of January 17 and 18, 2022, one girl student, pursuing PhD in JNU, was taking a stroll within the campus itself. When she was walking on East gate road of the university, one boy came on a bike inside the campus and tried to molest her.

The girl raised a hue and cry and the accused on his bike speedily ran away within the campus itself.



A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:26 PM IST