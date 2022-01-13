FPJ-Ed: 77-year-old man proves age is just a number, enrolls for class XII exams

A 77-year-old retired government employee from Jalore, Hukumdas Vaishnav, who failed class X exams 55 times, has now enrolled for class XII exams.

Hukumdas Vaishnav cleared the class X exam on the 56th attempt. The story of this man pursuing his studies in his 70s is a source of inspiration for many.

Hukumdas Vaishnav says that he became a fourth-grade employee in the Ground Water Department. Thereafter, he left regular studies and started appearing for examinations as a volunteer.

In 2005, he retired from the Treasury Department as a Class IV employee. Till 2010, he appeared for the Class X exam organized by the Board of Secondary Education 48 times. After that, he tried from the State Open Board, and finally, in 2019, he passed the 10th class exam with second division. Later, he got enrolled for class 12 in the 2021-22 session and will now appear for exams.

On Tuesday, Hukumdas Vaishnav applied for the 12th arts class exams at Government Higher Secondary School, which is the reference center for the State Open in Jalore city.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:42 PM IST