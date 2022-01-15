FPJ-Ed: 20 more Covid-19 cases reported on IIT-Kharagpur campus

Kolkata: An official stated on Saturday that twenty additional people, including eight students, living on the IIT Kharagpur campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

Twelve members of the premier institute's faculty and non-teaching employees are among the new patients, he added.

"The fresh infections were reported in the last two-three days as authorities have adopted a strategy of testing and tracing to contain the spread of the disease," Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Registrar Tamal Nath told PTI.



Sixty people of the institute, including students and researchers, were found infected with COVID-19 between January 1 and 4.

According to the official, all of them have recovered from the disease and are now either in isolation or back to their normal activities.

The majority of newly infected patients have mild COVID-19 symptoms, and the on-campus medical care staff is monitoring their condition on a daily basis, he added.

According to Nath, none of those who recovered from the coronavirus illness left campus, and the COVID situation has improved.

"However, the institute has no plan to resume on-campus activities. Online classes will continue in view of the prevailing pandemic situation," the official added.



