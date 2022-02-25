Four students from Udupi district trapped in Ukraine

Mangaluru: Four students from Udupi district of Karnataka are trapped in war-hit Ukraine, official sources here said.

The district administration provided a list of people in Ukraine which is in conflict with Russia.

The four - Glenwill Fernandes, Anifred Ridly D'Souza, Rohan Dhananjay Bagli and Mranal - are studying MBBS course, the sources said.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:39 PM IST