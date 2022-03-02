Four more stranded students from Assam evacuated from war-hit Ukraine

Four other students from Assam, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of evacuees from the the state to 32, an official release said.



They were received by officials of the state government at the Delhi airport.



One of the four students has chosen to stay back in Delhi, while the others will stay at Assam House in the national capital until they return to their homes, the release said, adding that arrangements are being made to bring them back to the northeastern state.



Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua has directed district administrations to reach out to parents of those students who are still stranded in the war-ravaged east European country.



The Kamrup district administration officials met parents of 10 students who are studying in various universities in the war-hit country.



The state government has a list of 160 people stranded in Ukraine and the process of evacuating all of them has been going on in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the release said.



The highest number of 59 stranded people is from Kamrup Metropolitan district, while nine each are from Darrang, Nalbari and Nagaon.



The list includes names of citizens whose information have been received by the state government, and the number of stranded people in the restive country may vary from time to time.



The Assam government has been in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of all people from the state, who are stuck in Ukraine.



The administration has also given WhatsApp numbers and email ids, along with a web link for people, who are still stranded in the war-hit country so that they can reach out to the authorities.



'Operation Ganga' has been launched by the Union government to bring back Indians from Ukraine safely and four central ministers have been sent to neighbours of Ukraine such as Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to lead the evacuation efforts.



Special teams of officers from the Ministry of External Affairs have also been deployed in the four countries and help-lines are functional at the Indian embassies in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and also in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.



The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military attacked the country.



Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their homeland, while 4,000 to 5,000 are getting ready to be brought back by flights.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:47 PM IST