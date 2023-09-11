Four Days Left For UPSC CSE Mains 2023; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Restricted Items, Reporting Time Here

Representative image

With only four days until the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to begin on September 15, 2023.

Candidates who are declared qualified in the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 are only eligible to take the UPSC Mains Exam. IAS candidates should get their e-admit cards from the official websites — upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Reporting time for UPSC Mains Exam:

Candidates for the UPSC Mains are advised to arrive in the examination room 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination in each session.

The entrance to the examination room is closed 10 minutes prior the examination's scheduled time in each session.

Schedule, Date And Time:

The exam will be held in two shifts on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023: morning (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

What to carry ?

- A print out of E-Admit Card.

- Original Photo Identity Card

- A black ball point pen to the examination hall to record their presence.

- Wear a mask to cover face. However, remove it only at the of verification.

- Candidates are advised to carry small hand sanitizer

- Must carry passport-sized photographs, one for each session, in order to attend in the examination with an Undertaking.

What not to carry?

-Refrain from bringing any valuable items in the Examination Halls

-Possession of mobile phone and other electronic device use are prohibited on the examination hall, even while turned off. (Any violation of these guidelines will result in disciplinary action, including a restriction from taking future exams as specified by the exam's rules.)

-Candidates may bring additional equipment if they feel it is essential, including scientific (non-programmable type) calculators. The exam does not, however, permit the use of programmable calculators.

Additional Guidelines:

-Candidates who arrive at a different centre / sub-centre than the one mentioned by the Commission in their e-Admit Card will have their answer scripts not examined and their candidature may be revoked.

-Read the Instructions for Candidates in the QCA booklet attentively. Any violation of the instructions in the QCA booklet may result in a penalty in the form of a deduction of the candidate's marks and disciplinary action, including cancellation and debarment from future examinations under the regulations of the examination.

-Candidates are instructed to cross out any blank spaces/pages before handing over the QCA booklets to the Invigilator.

-Before leaving the Examination Room/Hall, candidates for each session must hand over their QCAB to the Invigilator after detaching the Question Paper available in detachable form at the conclusion of the QCA Booklet.

UPSC Civil Services(Main) Exam Schedule 2023 PDF

UPSC Civil Services(Main) Admit card 2023(download link)

