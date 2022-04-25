Former Punjab Minister terms CM Mann's visit to Delhi schools 'political drama'

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit S Cheema slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday over his planned visit to government schools in Delhi, claiming that the 'pseudo model' will not help.

The former Education Minister described the visit as a "political drama," adding that "this may be helpful in selling this pseudo model in poll-bound states, but it won't be of much help to Punjab." Cheema also advised the Punjab Chief Minister to visit schools in his own state first in order to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the Punjab education system.

"Before planning a tour to study Delhi model of education, Bhagwant Mann should have toured his own schools to understand their strength and weaknesses," Cheema tweeted.



Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit government schools and Mohalla clinics in the national capital on Monday.



During the visit, Education and Health ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present tomorrow.



"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics on April 25. Education and Health Ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present during the visit," said the Delhi CM office.

Kejriwal had earlier announced that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the "remarkable improvement" the AAP regime has brought in them.

His remarks came days after opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through "remote control" from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the city with the state's top bureaucrats in Mann's absence.

ALSO READ Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics tomorrow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:57 AM IST