 Former Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Arrested In Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFormer Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Arrested In Cheating Case

Former Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Arrested In Cheating Case

''We have arrested Shailaja Darade for allegedly cheating 44 persons by promising them jobs in the education department. She will be produced in court on Tuesday,'' the Hadapsar police station official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Maharashtra: The then commissioner of Maharashtra State Examination Council Shailaja Darade was arrested for alleged involvement in a case of cheating on the pretext of offering jobs, a Pune police official said on Monday.

The cheating case was registered earlier this year and she was suspended by the state government in July.

''We have arrested Shailaja Darade for allegedly cheating 44 persons by promising them jobs in the education department. She will be produced in court on Tuesday,'' the Hadapsar police station official said.

The complainant is Sangli resident Popat Suryawanshi, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Youth Arrested From Nanded For Defaming 20-Year-Old Woman
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trailblazer Aparajita Rai Is Sikkim's First Woman IPS Officer

Trailblazer Aparajita Rai Is Sikkim's First Woman IPS Officer

Submit Report On Primary Teachers Appointed Without Completing Bridge Course: Calcutta HC Tells...

Submit Report On Primary Teachers Appointed Without Completing Bridge Course: Calcutta HC Tells...

Former Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Arrested In Cheating Case

Former Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Arrested In Cheating Case

Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Udupi Washroom Video Case: Karnataka Govt. Hands Over Netrajyothi Paramedical College Case To CID

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Decides On 58% Reservation In Educational Institutions

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Decides On 58% Reservation In Educational Institutions