Foreign Medical Graduates Should Get Equal Stipend As Indian Counterparts, Orders SC

The Supreme Court has said that foreign medical graduates cannot be treated differently and should be paid stipend during their internship like their counterparts who have done MBBS from Indian colleges.

A bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale took note of the submissions of lawyer Tanvi Dubey, appearing for a group of doctors, that foreign medical graduates in certain medical colleges are not being paid stipends during their internships.

The bench, on Monday, asked National Medical Commission (NMC) to produce details of three colleges with status of payment of stipend to foreign medical graduates.

The colleges are Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha, Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College, Ratlam and Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Alwar.

The court said it was paramount that stipend is paid and warned the colleges that the strictures will be passed if its earlier order on payment of stipend is not complied with.

“The medical colleges cannot treat MBBS and foreign medical graduates differently,” the bench said and asked the NMC and the medical colleges to get back with the instruction on the issue.

Earlier, the top court on January 23 had sought responses from the NMC and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College on a plea filed by five foreign medical graduates including Sajith SL of Thiruvananthapuram.

Few other petitions are also pending on the issue.

The top court had taken note of the submissions of Dubey that the foreign medical graduates should be treated at a par with those who did MBBS from Indian institutions.