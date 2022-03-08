FORE School of Management organizes lecture on Corporate Governance, Prof. Anthony Reberioux leads

The Economics and Business Policy Area of FORE School of Management organized a lecture on Corporate Governance for the Social and Ecological Transition as a part of their Global Leadership Lecture Series. The conference was carried out by Anthony Reberioux, Professor of Economics at the University of Paris, France.

He examined various parameters such as environmental challenges, inequalities and their consequences, social responsibilities of companies, the importance of codetermination, and increased need for gender diversity in leadership, which are required to achieve the transition.

This highly rewarding lecture was followed by a healthy interaction between Mr. Antoine and the students of the Institute. Members of the Faculty of Economics and Business Policy of Management at FORE School, Prof. Basant Potnuru, Professor Roopesh Kaushik & Prof.Shalini Taneja, and Dean (Academics) Prof.Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, were also part of the panel.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 06:29 PM IST