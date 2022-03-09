FORDA writes to HM Mansukh Mandaviya regarding delay in conduction of NEET Counselling

FORDA has written a formal letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya drawing his attention to the grievance of several candidates who have cleared NEET-Super-Speciality Entrance Examination 2021 and are eagerly waiting for counselling to begin.

"We would like to highlight the fact that admission for the current academic year is currently delayed by 7months and with further postponement with court hearing, there seems to be no respite for the candidates yet. During multiple waves of Covid-19 pandemic, similar to broad speciality candidates, training of current batches of had also suffered and now due to the non-admission of fresh batch they are even overworked and exhausted," the letter said.

It was mentioned that under these circumstances, students are hereby addressed to take notice of this issue.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:50 PM IST