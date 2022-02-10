For the third time, clerk recruitment exam cancelled in Gujarat

Ahemdabad: The Gujarat government has postponed indefinitely a clerk recruitment exam scheduled on February 13, citing administrative issues.

The written exam for the recruitment of class III non-secretariat clerks and secretariat service office assistants in the state government has not been held for the third time since 2019.

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) informed on Wednesday night in a public notice that the exam, planned for February 13, has been postponed for the time being and that new dates would be notified soon.

According to official data, nearly six lakh individuals had registered for the recruitment of about 3,500 clerks and office assistants.

The recruitment test was first cancelled by the GSSSB in October 2019, citing changes in the eligibility criteria by the General Administration Department (GAD) at that time.



When the advertisement for the recruitment was issued, the board had announced that candidates who have passed Class 12 can appear for the exam. But, just before the exam date, the GAD had changed the criteria and said only graduates could appear.



After a huge uproar, the state government had cancelled the exam and announced that those who have passed Class 12 can also appear for the written test.



Later, the recruitment exam was conducted on November 17, 2019. But, it was cancelled in December 2019 again after allegations of paper leak.



The decision to cancel the already conducted exam had been taken after a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the state government found substance in the allegations of paper leak.



Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:15 PM IST