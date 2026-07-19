Football Fever Grips Kerala As Govt Declares Holiday For World Cup Final | AI Representational Image

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 19: Kerala government declared a holiday on Monday for all schools and higher educational institutions in view of the FIFA World Cup final, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the decision was taken after considering requests from students who are football enthusiasts and wished to watch the World Cup final on Sunday night.

Monday Holiday Declared For Entire Kerala Schools Due To Late Night World Cup Final 🏆🏆 #Worldcup2026 #ARGESP pic.twitter.com/d9GOgXwKvu — Jaseel Muhammed (@JaseelMhd_GOAT) July 19, 2026

Holiday announced for students

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the holiday for schools through his social media accounts.

"Happy now, children?" the minister wrote.

"Considering the request of students who are football enthusiasts, the Kerala General Education Department has declared a holiday on Monday (July 20) for all schools under the department in view of the FIFA World Cup final to be played after midnight tonight," he said.

State Higher Education Minister Roji M John also announced, in a social media post, a holiday for colleges and professional educational institutions on Monday.

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Higher education institutions included

“On the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, as per the direction of the Chief Minister, a holiday is declared for higher education institutions in Kerala, including professional colleges on Monday,” he said.

He said that the holiday is being announced to provide our students with an opportunity to enjoy the World Cup final—which starts at 12:30 am IST—with full enthusiasm and to avoid any subsequent travel difficulties.

“Let's thoroughly enjoy the final!” he said.

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Political leaders backed move

Earlier, CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had urged the state government to declare a holiday for all schools on Monday in view of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Sivankutty said the final, scheduled to begin late on Sunday night, was expected to continue into the early hours of Monday, making it difficult for students to reach schools on time.

He also suggested that the lost working day could be compensated by declaring a Saturday, which is otherwise a holiday, as a working day.

Several UDF leaders had also made similar requests for a holiday.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen, Higher Education Minister Roji M John and Sports Minister O J Janeesh are also known football enthusiasts and have regularly posted messages on social media expressing support for their favourite teams during the FIFA World Cup.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)