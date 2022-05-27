e-Paper Get App

FMGE June 2022 admit card released, know how to download at natboard.edu.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
FMGE June 2022 admit card released, know how to download at natboard.edu.in

The admit cards for the FMGE June 2022 exams have been announced by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The admit card can be downloaded from the official website natboard.edu.in.


The National Board of Examiners has also released a list of candidates who have failed to make corrections to their applications. Only applicants who have both the eligibility certificate (if applicable) and the provisional pass certificate/degree certificate of primary medical qualification will be authorised to take the FMGE.


Candidates who did not provide the required documents are given another chance between May 27 and May 29, 11:55 p.m. to complete the application form and submit the documentation.


Here's how to download admit card:

  1. Go to the official website – natboard.edu.in

  2. Select the admit card link

  3. Enter required credentials

  4. Download and print the admit card

article-image

