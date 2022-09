FMGE 2022: Registration for December session closes tomorrow; check important dates

FMGE 2022: Registration for December session closes tomorrow |

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is going to close the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2022 registration window tomorrow, September 29, 2022. Candidates can register for the same on the official website – nbe.edu.in. FMGE December session exam will be held by NBE on December 4, 2022.

The application correction window will remain open from October 5 to October 10. Followed by that, the final application correction window will remain open from November 1 to November 6. FMGE December session admit card will be released on November 28. The FMGE result is sheduled to be declared on December 30, 2022.

Important dates for FMGE 2022 December session:

Last date to register - September 29

Correction window for all candidates - October 5 to October 10

Final correction window - November 1 to November 6

Document-related correction window closes - November 10

Final document-related correction window - November 18 to November 20

FMGE admit card release - November 28

FMGE December session exam date - December 4

FMGE Result announcement - December 30

