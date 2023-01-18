FMGE 2022: No admit cards for thousands of students over application process errors

Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi: The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), which was scheduled to be held on January 20, 2023 after getting postponed from December 20, 2022, has landed in more uncertainty as nearly 10,000 aspirants have been deprived of admit cards.

According to National Board of Examinations (NBE), which has threatened action against students, there were errors in uploading documents for the application process with blurry images and missing documents.

Candidates have now took to the streets with allegations that the candidates were pushed out of the NBE office when they urged for more clarity.

"@NBEMS_India has refused to give admit cards to candidates with same documents they have accepted earlier.same situation has arose in the past and actively solved by this examination body clearly this time they don't want to help these doctors for bigger gains," stated a candidate on Twitter.

FMGE is an exam that is conducted every year for Indian students who finished their medical degrees from foreign universities. Many of these exam takers studied in universities across Ukraine, China, Philippines, etc.

The students now risk losing another six months since they don't have their admit cards and the exam is on the 20th.

Previously students were able to avail admit cards even if they could not upload the documents in the required file size. In such cases, authorities used to withhold the results of the candidates until they put up the documents accurately, according to a report by Onmanorama.

Here are some tweets by candidates:

The Free Press Journal had previously reported that many FMGE candidates protested outside the New Delhi office of the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking the rollback of the mandatory two-year period internship policy for them.

According to the medical body’s new rule, a medical student who has studied outside India is required to do an unpaid internship in India for at least two years to get through the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) CRMI norm.