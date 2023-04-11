Florida teacher arrested for arranging fights in class; says

Florida teacher arrested for hosting fights in class | School/ Representational Image

Florida: A School teacher in US has been arrested for conducting student fights and letting the kids brawl in the classroom. The incident is of Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee here.

As per news channel WCTV.tv, school staff was alerted on March 24 that students were being allowed to fight in Angel Footman’s (23) classroom.

School administrators were also shown videos purported to show several of the alleged fights taking place between March 22 and March 23.

As per the report, several sixth-grade girls told police that they participated in planned fights during school hours, and they allege they were invited back for additional fights. They also reported that the teacher made statements like, “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

As per the police, the video indicates Footman sitting on her desk, failing to intervene, and making statements including 'no screaming, no nothing' and 'stop pulling hair.' The teacher did not inform School administrations about these fights.

Footman told investigators she did not organize fights in any way, but failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations or report them to administrators, according to court documents. She now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.