FLAME University opens PhD Admissions in July 2022

Pune: FLAME University has opened its July 2022 intake for PhD programs being offered in the areas of Data Science, Economics, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Management, Psychology, and Sociology.



The admission process will consist of a qualifying entrance test focussing on research aptitude and subject-specific knowledge. Applicants who clear the entrance test will be invited to an interview that will gauge the aptitude, subject expertise, and motivation of the applicant to pursue research.



Entrance test requirements will be waived for applicants who have cleared national-level tests like CSIR/UGC – NET/JRF.



Doctoral candidates who are admitted under the FLAME University fellowship scheme will be provided with a monthly stipend with biennial increments as per University policy for 4 years from the date of admission. Candidates for the fellowship will also be given financial support to attend conferences and a contingency grant during the Program.



Announcing the PhD program intake, Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, "Our doctoral program will enable us to leverage the wisdom and experience of our faculty in grooming high-caliber faculty for the future and also contribute to enhancing the research output, especially in the field of liberal education, and make an impact on scholarship and practice in the country."

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:24 PM IST