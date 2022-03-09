Five students abduct, thrash another for denying them free entry to party

Gurugram: According to police, a class 12 student and four friends reportedly abducted and beat up another student in Gurugram area for refusing them free entrance to a party.

After abducting him in their Honda City sedan, the accused and his buddies drove him to a deserted area near Ghata village and beat him up.

The victim managed to flee the area and told his ordeal to his family, who alerted the police. An FIR has been filed at Sector 56 police station against the five students.

According to the complaint filed by the student, resident of Sushant Lok-3, the accused were planning a party and had booked a restaurant in Sector 29 for March 12.





It was decided that all will contribute equally. The accused allegedly called him and said that he wanted four-five free passes for himself and friends. After being denied the entry passes, he asked the victim to cancel the party as he will not let it happen.





An FIR was registered against the five accused under sections 365 (kidnap), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.





Three of the accused are students of a Sector 57-based private school while two others are reportedly outsiders. The victim is a class 12 student of on open schooling board, police said.





"We are verifying the facts and are investigating from all angles. Action will be taken in accordance with the law," said Investigating Officer ASI Vinod Kumar.



Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:06 PM IST