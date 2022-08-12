First suspects held by CBI in the WBSSC Scam

CBI | Representative Image

On Thursday, a special CBI court remanded two former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) officials arrested in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam to CBI custody for seven days.

The CBI arrested Santi Prasad Sinha, the former convener of the WBSSC's special screening committee, and Ashok Saha, the commission's former secretary, on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, the two were brought before a special CBI court, which remanded them in the central investigation agency's custody for seven days.

The CBI counsel informed the court that, in addition to being the masterminds of the recruitment scam, Sinha and Saha also destroyed critical data from the commission's server.

According to the CBI counsel, the data will be critical in identifying influential individuals on whose recommendations illegal recruitments were made by ignoring the merit list.

The CBI's counsel argued that because Saha and Sinha can provide critical information about the data they destroyed, they must be interrogated while in custody.

The CBI counsel also informed the court that Saha and Sinha were not cooperating with the CBI investigators during the interrogation process.

Sinha's attorney contended that his client was just an ordinary state government employee who had been purposefully framed in the case. The lawyer argued that because his client has several age-related issues, he should be released on bail.

The CBI arrested Sinha and Saha as the first suspects in the WBSSC scam.

Previously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into the money-laundering aspect of the scam, arrested former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The authorities have detained both Chatterjee and Mukherjee.