Fire Breaks Out In AIIMS Delhi Endoscopy Room, No Injuries Reported

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Endoscopy Room Of AIIMS, All Patients Evacuated; Visuals Of Blaze Surface

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the old OPD at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday. All patients in the room were evacuated safely, officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the windows.

The fire broke out on the second floor at the old Raj Kumari OPD of the main AIIMS building around 11.55 am, officials said, adding 13 fire tenders were put into service and the blaze was brought under control around 1 pm, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The officials said the search operating continued in the affected area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

AIIMS sources said said water from the underground water tank at the hospital was also used to douse the flames.

They said the fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. PTI

