FIR against class 10 student for eloping with classmate

Muzaffarnagar: According to police, an FIR has been filed against a class 10 boy from Barwala village for allegedly eloping with his minor classmate.

They claim the two come from different castes.

According to authorities, a case of kidnapping has been filed against the teen.

Tension prevailed in the village under the Shahpur police station area after the incident.





Security has been tightened in the area, police said.





Efforts are on to trace the two students, they added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:54 PM IST