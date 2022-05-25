Find out what a minor child needs to do to study in Canada

The High Commission of Canada in India, on Wednesday, tweeted about the guidelines, released by IRCC, that school-going children can adhere to if they are accompanying their parents to Canada.

Why get a study permit if the minor doesn’t need one?

If a minor has a study permission, they may be eligible to continue their education if they are no longer a minor, obtain a co-op work permit for secondary school, and have access to social services in certain states and provinces.

Applying for a study permit for a minor

In general, if you're asking for a study permit for a minor (even if they're in elementary or secondary school), you'll need to present a letter of acceptance from the child's educational institution in Canada. You may provide the actual acceptance letter or an electronic version.

Minor children do not require a study permit for programmes lasting less than six months, but they may apply for one, prior to entering Canada.

Minor children who wish to study in Canada for more than six months must apply for a study visa before entering the country.

Applying for a study permit in Canada

Minor children need a letter of acceptance if they’re

in Canada with a family member and

that family member had a work or study permit approved before they entered Canada

Study permits for primary school students are issued for a period of 1 year and can be renewed.

Study permits for students enrolled in secondary school (grades 9 to 12 in all provinces and territories except Quebec, and grades 9 to 11 in Quebec) can be issued for the full length of the intended period of study at a secondary school in Canada (maximum of 4 years).

Getting a study permit in Canada extended

To extend their study permit inside Canada, minor children require a letter of acceptance. The length of a minor's study permit is determined by the admission letter.

Apply for the new permit at least 90 days before the current one expires. The expiration date of your permit can be seen on the research permit itself.

If the study permit runs out

Minor children must maintain legal status while in Canada. This usually entails possessing valid study permission. Your minor child must have a valid tourist visa or Electronic Travel Authorization to study in Canada without a study permit (ETA).

If you do not seek to renew their study permission before it expires, they will lose their student status and will have 90 days to reapply. They're free to keep studying until a choice is made.