Financial Times executive rankings 2023: IIM-A tops among Indian universities

IIM Ahmedabad has emerged as the best Indian institute in Financial Times executive rankings 2023 | IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Financial Times (FT) latest Executive Education Rankings 2023 has put the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) in the first place in overall category for its Executive Education programmes amongst all other Institutes in the country.

The IIM Ahmedabad also holds the 2nd rank in Asia and the 35th, globally.

Meanwhile, the premier B- School this year has moved up two notches in the open enrolment Programmes, and five places in the Custom Programmes rankings. In the combined category rankings, IIM-A has moved up by four places to the 35th position globally.

Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM-A says, "The Institute has been consistently commended for its executive education programmes by professionals as well as industry leaders and it is heartening to see this reflected in the various parameters of the FT rankings.”

“More importantly, we have improved our own performance over the years. Our close connect and understanding of the industry makes us uniquely placed to play the role of a knowledge partner through our executive education programmes,” he added.

Overall, IIMA’s Executive Education programmes have done well on several parameters, including international participants, international location, faculty, programme design, teaching methods, aims achieved, value for money and future use, among others.

According to an official press release, with a diverse portfolio of over 200 curated programmes in open enrolment and customised formats, the Executive Education programmes at IIMA are designed for a diverse set of audiences that include business leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, among others. These programmes are delivered in all formats – in-person, online and blended.

The IIM-Ahmedabad launched its Executive Education Programmes in January 1964 as it pioneered a unique Three-Tiered Programme for Management Development (dubbed later as the 3TP) with three levels of a firm’s managerial cadre (middle, senior and top) attending the programme in different batches and different durations.

Under this initiative, other Management Development Programmes (MDPs) were offered on a wide variety of topics covering agriculture, small and medium enterprises, industrial relations, computer applications, women managers and much more.