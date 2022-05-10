Film Fraternity conducts a screenwriting workshop at Whistling Woods International

Mumbai: Whistling Woods International (WWI) hosted the 2022 edition of its 5-day Annual Screenwriting Workshop in association with the Screenwriters Association (SWA). The workshop witnessed the participation of over 200+ aspiring and existing writers and was a hands-on workshop led by Anjum Rajabali, Head of Department (HOD)-Screenwriting at WWI School of Filmmaking, along with guest speakers from the Indian film fraternity. The workshop was delivered in a hybrid model this year to encourage pan-India participation.

Juhi Chaturvedi (Vicky Donor, Piku, October, Gulabo Sitabo) was the first amongst the critically-acclaimed speakers to interact with the participants. Thw workshop involved complex discussions on screenplay structure, character choice, psychology, and psychological defense mechanism.

Sandeep Shrivastava (screenwriter-New York, Shershaah, and the web series, Aarya) interacted with the participants and said, "You as a writer are very connected to the material that you have created, and you can't separate yourself when the movie goes on the floor. I was there on the set when we were shooting the movie, Shershaah, and when the war sequence was being shot, I was still writing in between the shoot. It is just like when a mother sends a child to school-she always wants to know what's happening."

Scenes from key movies were screened to showcase the importance of scene design and dialogues to the participants on the fourth day. Film critic and screenwriter, Aniruddha Guha also talked about his two passions-cinema and writing-he advised the participants to enjoy the screenwriting process while working on scripts.

Workshop participants were also given a chance to pitch their stories to Guneet Dogra (Producer) in a practical session. Raj Nidimoru, part of the popular writer-director-producer duo, Raj and DK, behind the hit series, The Family Man, was the penultimate speaker of the workshop. He said, "You are in a time where you can write whatever you want as you don't have any rules. Don't write only one script, write two to three. Keep writing, as writing is not the hard part. The idea is the hard part, writing is just a discipline."

Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairman, of WWI concluded the workshop on an inspiring note. In his closing remarks, he said, "Whatever you have been experiencing from your childhood, just recall it and write it, as it comes from your heart. You should be interested in people and if you are interested in people, you will write for the people."

