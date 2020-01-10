FCI Recruitment 2019-20: FCI releases Phase 2 final result; check at fci.gov.in

On Thursday, Food Corporation of India (FCI) declared the result of Phase 2 examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Ag II) (Hindi), Assistant Grade-III (Ag III) (General Accounts, Technical, Depot). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the FCI's official website at fci.gov.in.

The FCI phase 2 examination 2019 was conducted on August 27. The FCI Recruitment inlcudes posts such as junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts and AG in different zones including north, south, east, west and north-east.

Steps to check FCI Phase II result:

Step 1: Go to FCI official website, http://fci.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Final results (Phase-II) of Category III recruitment has been declared’, given at the bottom of the homepage in Latest News Section

Step 3: A new window will open where you will find result of different zones

Step 4: To check the Final Exam Results (Phase-II) click on the Zone given below’

Step 5: Click on the Result Link

Step 6: A pdf will open, check the list of selected candidates