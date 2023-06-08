Farmer's Son Tops Class 12th Exam In Tripura; Likely To Pursue Psychology Ahead

Farmer's Son Tops Tripura Class 12th Exam | Representational Pic

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10th & 12th Result 2023 were declared on June 5, 2023. Around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura this year.

In 2023 Tripura Board exam Arindam Malla has topped the Higher Secondary examinations or Class 12th exam whose result were declared on Monday. The teenager from South Tripura secured 493 marks out 500 in the board examinations in Humanities stream.

According to the HT Report, he said, “I want to do higher study in Psychology. I shall sit for Common University Entrance Test (CUET). If I score good marks and get good college outside Tripura, I shall go there or else, I shall apply for colleges in Udaipur (Gomati district) or Agartala,” said Arindam, student of Hrishyamukh Higher Secondary School at Belonia in South district of Tripura.

“There are many schools where Psychology and Education subjects are unavailable. I shall hope that the students, who wish to study these subjects, could get it soon,” added the 12th Topper.

This year the Pass percentage for Class 10th stands at 86.02% and for Class 12th it stood at 83.2%.