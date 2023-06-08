 Farmer's Son Tops Class 12th Exam In Tripura; Likely To Pursue Psychology Ahead
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFarmer's Son Tops Class 12th Exam In Tripura; Likely To Pursue Psychology Ahead

Farmer's Son Tops Class 12th Exam In Tripura; Likely To Pursue Psychology Ahead

Arindam Malla from Tripura secured 493 marks out 500 in the board examinations in Humanities stream.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Farmer's Son Tops Tripura Class 12th Exam | Representational Pic

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10th & 12th Result 2023 were declared on June 5, 2023. Around 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for board exams in Tripura this year.

In 2023 Tripura Board exam Arindam Malla has topped the Higher Secondary examinations or Class 12th exam whose result were declared on Monday. The teenager from South Tripura secured 493 marks out 500 in the board examinations in Humanities stream.

According to the HT Report, he said, “I want to do higher study in Psychology. I shall sit for Common University Entrance Test (CUET). If I score good marks and get good college outside Tripura, I shall go there or else, I shall apply for colleges in Udaipur (Gomati district) or Agartala,” said Arindam, student of Hrishyamukh Higher Secondary School at Belonia in South district of Tripura.

Read Also
Tripura TBSE Result 2023 Declared: 86.02% Pass Class 10 & 83.2 % Class 12th Exam
article-image

“There are many schools where Psychology and Education subjects are unavailable. I shall hope that the students, who wish to study these subjects, could get it soon,” added the 12th Topper.

This year the Pass percentage for Class 10th stands at 86.02% and for Class 12th it stood at 83.2%.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Exam Registration Starts At gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Exam Registration Starts At gseb.org

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates for June Session Out at nta.ac.in, Check Dates here

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates for June Session Out at nta.ac.in, Check Dates here

SSC CHSL 2023: Last Date to Register for 1,600 Vacancies Today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023: Last Date to Register for 1,600 Vacancies Today at ssc.nic.in

In A Huge Win, Canadian Committee Passes Motion To Discuss Deportation Of Indian Students

In A Huge Win, Canadian Committee Passes Motion To Discuss Deportation Of Indian Students

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exams From June 9 to 11

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exams From June 9 to 11