Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam In Gurugram's Bhondsi

GURUGRAM: A fake candidate was arrested while appearing for the physical test for a BSF constable recruitment exam being held in Bhondsi, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the Border Security Force officials caught the imposter when he appeared for the recruitment exam being held on the BSF 95 battalion campus.

The man, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was later handed over to Bhondsi Police which booked him. A similar incident happened on June 10 which too had resulted in the man getting exposed and arrested.

The accused, Aakash Kumar, was exposed when his biometric fingerprints did not match those of the genuine applicant, whose name was Gaurav, said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.