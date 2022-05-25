FAIMA laments NBE over the management of NEET-PG exam

Getty Images

Doctors at the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have been receiving complaints from students who appeared for the NEET-PG 2022 examination held on 21st May 2022. The complaints involve the poor administrative management at the examination centers all over the country.

FAIMA has now addressed these issues, slamming NBE (National Board of Examinations).

According to the problems students mentioned to FAIMA, the exam centers did not have properly operating fans even in the scorching heat various citites are experiencing.

The students have also reported that the centres had poor sanitation facilities, poor conduct of invigilators, electricity cuts at centres with no backup power, and no drinking water bottles.

"Students at the centre were not provided with pens in the examination. Problems such as these only make the process of examination more frustrating in Delhi," the letter mentioned.

"The problems listed above are just a few of many that these aspirants faced on the day," it added.

As per the letter, the cost of appearing in the examination in Tripura without even receiving basic facilities like water reduces the value of such a crucial examination, conducted once a year.

"We would like to reiterate the fact that for smooth conduct of an examination, apart from other important administrative functions, an organization should also ensure a few of the following facilities for the students at the examination center, including a suitable and safe environment with an appropriate temperature as per weather, basic sanitation facilities, hygienic washrooms, proper facility for eatables as well as provision of packaged drinking water to the students along with a competent and student-friendly staff," the students mentioned in the letter.

The letter further added that in the current situation of India, more specialists are needed in exams like NEET-PG and it should not be conducted by the authorities in an arbitrary way. This will only result in a poor outcome, which will further increase the dearth of specialist doctors in our country.

"In light of the mismanagement at the examination centers this year, we urge that the responsible authorities look into the matter as soon as possible. We also request clarifications regarding the same. Furthermore, we request the concerned authorities to release the answer key for the NEET-PG 2022 examination as soon as possible," the letter concluded.