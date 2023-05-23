Mumbai News: Facing closure, unauthorised schools want govt to relax norms

The civic body had issued notices to 210 unauthorised schools asking them to acquire necessary permission from the state government or face closure. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The unauthorised schools in the city, that have been threatened with closure, want the state government to relax some of the mandatory norms for running schools.

The representatives of 134 of these private unrecognised schools met at Govandi on Saturday to discuss their future course of action. At this meeting, which was attended by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Aasim Azmi, MLC Kapil Patil and the Nationalist Youths Congress Amol Matele, the schools decided to approach the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar to seek protection from the government's action.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), under the directions of the state education commissioner, has issued notices to 210 unrecognised schools, asking them to acquire necessary permission from the state government or face closure. However, with barely a month to go before the new academic year, the schools are yet to furnish the permits.

The schools said that it's impossible for them to meet some of the norms pertaining to infrastructure and finances as most of them operate in slum localities and cater to students from underprivileged backgrounds. These include the rule requiring private schools in municipal corporation areas to be built on a minimum land area of 500 sqft. The law, as specified in the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, also requires land to be registered in the name of the company, trust or society running the school through a registered lease deed or registered agreement for thirty years or more.

"As our schools run in the slum areas of the city, it's difficult to find this much land. We are also unable to have the lease deed or registered agreement issued, as most of the transactions in these areas take place through mere affidavits. Since the process to seek recognition from the state is online, we are unable to get through it. It might be possible to fulfill these requirements in other areas of the state, but not in Mumbai due to paucity of space," said Arun Devrukhkar, a trustee of Alfa English School in Kurla East, one of unauthorised schools facing heat from the government.

The schools also find themselves unable to have a minimum of Rs 20 lakh as fixed deposit. "We teach students at a very low cost. It's not possible for use to save such an mount," added Devrukhkar.

The bulk of these schools are from a list of 674 private establishments flagged by the state education department as lacking various docuemhts such as No-objection Certificate, Affiliation Certificate and Authorisation Certificate. The state education commissioner, in a letter issued in April, had directed education officials across the state to act against these unauthorised schools running in their respective jurisdictions. The officials have been asked to levy penalties, shut down schools and even register criminal cases against the management as required by the end of April. The students at these schools are to be enrolled in nearby institutes.

While BMC estimates the number of students affected by its action to be around 35,000, the schools claim that this figure to be anywhere between 75,000 to 1.25 lakh. The civic body is currently mapping the schools in the vicinity of the unauthorised institutes where students can be moved.

However, the schools believe that shifting the students will be an impractical, if not impossible, task. Shabana Khan, a member of School Management Federation, an umbrella group of schools deemed unauthorised, points that around 56 of the unrecognised schools are located in M East ward, which includes Govandi, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar and Cheeta Camp areas, alone. As most of these schools are English-medium schools, the students can't be accommodated in the two BMC-run English schools in the area. She adds that parents might be unwilling to send students to other private schools due to higher fees and security concerns.

"Some of the unrecognised schools in the list have been established as far back as 1985, but they haven't been recognised even though they made multiple attempts for it. We want the government to give us recognition on the basis of the quality of education we provide to students and other norms that we have fulfilled. We will have a limited number of students according to our capacity," said Khan.