Expert Explains Why June-September Is Crucial For Students Wishing To Study Abroad

June to September is a vital period for study abroad aspirants because it is the traditional time for summer study abroad programmes. Many universities and colleges offer summer study abroad programmes during this time, and there is a wider selection of programmes available at this time than any other times of year.

Additionally, the weather in many popular study abroad destinations is pleasant during the summer, making it a great time to explore new cultures and countries.

Here are some of the reasons why June to September is such a popular time for study abroad:

More programme availability: There are simply more study abroad programmes offered during the summer than at other times of year. This is because many universities and colleges offer summer programmes as a way to attract students and generate revenue.

Better weather: The weather in many popular study abroad destinations is pleasant during the summer. This means that you can enjoy outdoor activities and explore your new surroundings without having to worry about the cold or rain.

Less crowded: Summer is the off-season for many study abroad destinations, so you'll find that the crowds are smaller and the prices are lower. This can be a great advantage if you're looking for a more immersive and authentic experience.

Of course, there are also some disadvantages to studying abroad during the summer. For example, you may have to miss some classes or exams at your home university. Additionally, the cost of summer study abroad programmes can be higher than at other times of year.

Overall, whether or not June to September is the best time for you to study abroad depends on your individual circumstances and preferences. However, if you're looking for a time when there are more programme options, better weather, and fewer crowds, then summer is a great time to go abroad.

Here are some additional things to consider when planning a summer study abroad program:

Your academic schedule: Make sure that you can fit a summer study abroad programme into your academic schedule. You may need to take some summer classes at your home university or make arrangements to take your exams early.

Your budget: Summer study abroad programmes can be expensive; so it's important to factor in the cost of tuition, housing, travel, and other expenses.

Your interests: What are you interested in studying or learning about? There are summer study abroad programmes that focus on a wide range of topics, so you're sure to find one that's a good fit for you.

Your travel preferences: Do you want to go to a big city or a small town? Do you want to be near the beach or the mountains? There are summer study abroad programmes in all sorts of locations, so you can find one that's perfect for you.

University Preference for May and September Intake

When it comes to studying abroad, there are two main intakes that students can choose from: May and September. The May intake typically starts in January or February, while the September intake starts in August or September.

There are a number of factors that can influence a student's choice of intake, such as their personal preferences, the availability of courses, and the deadlines for applications. However, there are also some general trends that can be observed in terms of university preference for each intake.

September Intake

The September intake is the most popular intake for students who are studying abroad. This is because it coincides with the start of the academic year in many countries, which makes it easier for students to adjust to their new surroundings. Additionally, many universities offer more course options and scholarships during the September intake.

As a result of its popularity, the September intake is also the most competitive. This means that students who are applying for the September intake need to have strong academic credentials and a well-prepared application.

May Intake

The May intake is less popular than the September intake, but it still offers a number of advantages for students. For example, the May intake is a good option for students who need more time to prepare for their studies abroad. Additionally, the May intake is often less competitive than the September intake, which can make it easier for students to get accepted.

However, there are also some disadvantages to the May intake. For example, the May intake offers fewer course options and scholarships than the September intake. Additionally, students who choose the May intake will miss out on the first few months of the academic year, which can make it difficult to catch up.

Overall

The best intake for a student will depend on their individual needs and preferences. However, in general, the September intake is the most popular and competitive intake, while the May intake is less popular but offers some advantages for students who need more time to prepare or who want to avoid the competition.

Here are some additional factors to consider when choosing a university intake:

Course availability: Not all universities offer the same courses in each intake. Make sure to check the availability of the courses you are interested in before choosing an intake.

Deadlines: The application deadlines for each intake vary from university to university. Make sure to check the deadlines for the intake you are interested in.

Cost: The cost of studying abroad can vary depending on the intake. The September intake is often more expensive than the May intake, as it coincides with the peak travel season.

Weather: The weather can also be a factor to consider when choosing an intake. If you are sensitive to cold weather, you may want to avoid the September intake.

According to the Indian government, the number of Indian students going abroad for higher studies increased by 68.79% in the past year, from 4.44 lakh in 2021 to 7.5 lakh in 2022. Of these, about 4 lakh students went abroad in the September intake.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are the most popular destinations for Indian students studying abroad. The September intake is the most popular intake for students who are studying abroad because it coincides with the start of the academic year in many countries, which makes it easier for students to adjust to their new surroundings. Additionally, many universities offer more course options and scholarships during the September intake.

As a result of its popularity, the September intake is also the most competitive. This means that students who are applying for the September intake need to have strong academic credentials and a well-prepared application.

Here are some of the reasons why Indian students prefer to go abroad for higher studies:

Better quality education: Many Indian students believe that the quality of education is better in foreign universities than in Indian universities.

International exposure: Studying abroad gives students the opportunity to experience different cultures and make new friends from all over the world.

Better job prospects: A degree from a foreign university can give Indian students better job prospects in India and abroad.

The number of Indian students going abroad for higher studies is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for skilled workers in the global economy, the growing affordability of international education, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of studying abroad among Indian students and their families.

The author is the Chief Manager - Business Development at HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited and an Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA graduate.