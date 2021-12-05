Executive Programme in Business & Corporate Laws introduced by IIM- Calcutta

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has launched an Executive Programme in Company and Corporate Laws for working professionals who are interested in learning more about the legal elements of business, particularly in today's fast-paced environment.

On Sunday, Program Director Professor R. Rajesh Babu stated the Business and Corporate Law Programme will benefit working professionals and entrepreneurs by addressing the various aspects of business and its operations.

"The course will include a strategic understanding of the legal environment to improve a firm's competitive advantage, leveraging regulatory framework in designing strategies to differentiate in a dynamic and disruptive environment, minimize organizational and financial risks and other aspects," Babu explained.

He said having a reasonable understanding of the regulatory framework will help the manager/executive in designing the strategies and counter-strategies for competitive advantage.

Another program Director Professor V. K. Unni said, "The programme will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the legal environment in which the business, both national and international, operates. The programme shall address the different facets of business and its operation including - setting-up of business operations, raising capital - public offers, private placement, liability, external commercial borrowings, private equity/venture capital investments, capital and forex market regulations, strategic management of IPRs, dispute resolution through arbitration, etc."

Corporate managers, management consultants, corporate secretarial professionals, corporate legal professionals, risk management, corporate planning and strategy experts, legal counsels, CA & CS professionals, as well as entrepreneurs will benefit from the training.

The program concludes with a 3 day Campus Session (subject to Covid guidelines) which will give IIM Calcutta MDP Executive Education Alumni Status, an institute spokesman said.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:10 PM IST