Examinations at Nagpur university to begin on June 8

Nagpur: Summer examinations at Maharashtra's Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University will begin on June 8, according to a senior university official.

The timetable for the final examinations will be published on the university's website soon, he said.

Examinations for undergraduate students will start from June 8, while the same for the post-graduate courses will begin from June 15, and all other examinations, excluding those for the first and second-year students, will begin from June 22, the official said.

ALSO READ Students troll Mumbai University over question bank, post memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:54 AM IST