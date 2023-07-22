 Ex-Dean of Gurugram University Held for Sexually Abusing Female Teacher
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEx-Dean of Gurugram University Held for Sexually Abusing Female Teacher

Ex-Dean of Gurugram University Held for Sexually Abusing Female Teacher

A former Dean in the pharmaceutical wing of Gurugram University, Dhirender Kaushik, was arrested on Monday following a complaint filed given by a female assistant professor on April 29 accusing him of sexual exploitation, the police said.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Dean of Gurugram University Held for Sexually Abusing Female Teacher | IANS

Gurugram: A former Dean in the pharmaceutical wing of Gurugram University, Dhirender Kaushik, was arrested on Monday following a complaint filed given by a female assistant professor on April 29 accusing him of sexual exploitation, the police said.

According to the police, Kaushik was nabbed by a team led by Suman Sura, SHO of the women's police station.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was repeatedly abused and molested since January 2023 by Kaushik.  

“Dhirneder Kaushik was absconding but the police have arrested him now. The accused had moved an anticipatory bail petition in a city court, which was rejected. He will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic and Crime against Women).

The complainant alleged that the suspect pressurised her for his wrong intentions and repeatedly tried to physically abuse her on several occasions and even threatened her that he would get her terminated.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Kaushik under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the women's police station, Sector 51, on April 29.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC EPFO 2023 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC EPFO 2023 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Ex-Dean of Gurugram University Held for Sexually Abusing Female Teacher

Ex-Dean of Gurugram University Held for Sexually Abusing Female Teacher

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results To Be Out Soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results To Be Out Soon at cbse.gov.in

MoS Health Confirms In Parliament Over 1400 Seats Vacant After NEET PG 2021

MoS Health Confirms In Parliament Over 1400 Seats Vacant After NEET PG 2021

SSC CHSL 2022 Option-cum- Preference Form Begins; Final Vacancies Out at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022 Option-cum- Preference Form Begins; Final Vacancies Out at ssc.nic.in