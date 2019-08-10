Education

ESIC UDC, Steno Results released here's how to check

By FPJ Web Desk

The exams were conducted for the post of July 14, 2019. Accordingly, there are a total of 19,693 candidates for phase-II main examination based on their performance in ESIC Prelims results.

The ESIC UDC and Steno phase - I examination results have been declared. You can access it through the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation or ESIC.

Phase 2 exams are going to be conducted on September 1, 2019. Both ESIC UDC result and ESIC steno result are available at esic.nic.in. For the ESIC Steno pot, 252 candidates have been shortlisted. Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test based on their performance in phase - I Exam.

