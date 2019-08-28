ERA announces UP D.El.Ed Result 2019 third semester result; check at updeled.gov.in

The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) has declared the UP Diploma in Elementary Education Exam (UP D.EI.Ed) 3rd-semester examination result. The candidates can check result on the Authority's official website, updeled.gov.in or examregulatoryauthorityup.in. According to a news report in Times Now, the UP DELED Third Semester Result 2019 was expected to be released last week, but the mark sheet for some regions were not received that caused a delay.

As per the news report, more than 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year. All those candidates who will qualify UP D.El.Ed will be eligible to apply for CTET December 2019 examination. Aspirants who will clear the exam will be eligible to teach students from class 1-8. Another opportunity for the DEIEd qualifiers is they can also apply for CTET December 2019 attempt.

Steps to check DEIEd 3rd-semester result online:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link displaying DEIEd 3rd-semester result

Step 3: Open the link and fill in all the details including roll number, registration number and other options.

Step 4: Enter submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take a print, email or download the result for future reference.