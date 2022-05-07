Environmentalist Viral Desai organizes awareness drive for college students

Surat: Viral Desai, also called the ‘Green Man’, is an environmentalist and textile industrialist who commemorated Gujarat Foundation Day by planting trees in two locations and organizing an awareness drive among college students about the danger of 'climate change.'

NSS students from the Seth CD Barfiwala College participated in the 'Satyagraha against Pollution' movement where hundreds of trees were planted in the first phase at Akshayapatra Foundation and Annapurna temple in Pal. The students were taught how to become "environment soldiers" to combat the effects of climate change. They were taught to identify different tree species to safeguard humans from the consequences of rising temperatures in the future.

"This was our first tree planting with the Akshay Patra Foundation," Viral Desai explained, "but we will soon establish a massive urban forest with five thousand trees here that will serve as an oxygen chamber for a big population in the Parvat Patia area."

